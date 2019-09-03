JK Public School Kunjwani conducts educational visit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Under the collaborative and experiential learning programme of JK Public School, Kunjwani, the Computer Science students from Class XII visited the showrooms of ‘Quantum Technology’ and ‘HP Planet’.

Both the showrooms deal with the latest versions of laptops, printers and CCTV cameras, digital classrooms, etc.

The company deals with all major IT manufacturers like Apple, APC, Samsung, Sony, HP, etc.

The students were given the latest updates in technology like Solid State Drive (SSD) RAM, IPS (In Plane Switching), Dynamic storage, etc.

They were also made aware of Gem (Govt. E-Market place for Govt. purchases) and different hardware components like motherboards, CPU, SMPS (Switched Mode Power Supply), etc.

The students were fascinated watching the 360 degree of versatility of HP SPECTRE laptop which is the latest technology available in the market.

They were also shown HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop series and the different operations that can be carried on in these state of the art systems. The students were accompanied by PGT Computers- Manju Gupta.

On the whole, it was the wonderful learning experience for the students.