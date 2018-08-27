JK Public School Kunjwani celebrates Rakshabandhan with fervour

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: JK Public School, Kunjwani celebrated the Festival of Rakshabandhan with great fervour, zeal and enthusiasm in the school premises. A specially choreographed programme was organised to educate children about the significance of the festival.

A special assembly was also conducted in which students from classes II and III presented a beautiful song-cum-dance, ‘Phoolo Ka Taron Ka Sab Ka Kehna Hai Ek Hazaron Meri Behna Hai’, which enthralled the audience.

A short skit also graced the occasion highlighting joy, happiness and eternal bond of togetherness between brothers and sisters.

The assembly was also flavoured with poems, quotations and speech. A song ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’ presented by students made the environment more joyous.

The Principal, S.K Singh congratulated the staff and students on the auspicious occasion with the message for peace and harmony. He also applauded the efforts of the students for their excellent participation in the event. He focused that such celebrations at school teach students about our traditions and motivate the students that festival is not only the celebration and festivity but to take good care of the surroundings in which we all survive.