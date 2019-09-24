JK Public School Kunjwani accredited with British Council International School Award 2019-2022

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It is a proud moment for us to proclaim our grand achievement, as we are accredited with the British Council International Award 2019-2020. A journey of thousand miles begins with a single step.

“With this thought, we, as a team of JKPS, initiated the ISA journey last year with the objective to instill a global dimension into the learning experience,” JKPS Kunjwani management members said.

“The students and the teachers relentlessly worked on the ISA projects, worked well beyond stipulated hours, with great teamwork, learning environment and camaraderie,” they said adding that the successful journey of ISA turned out to be a celebration of life and knowledge, a celebration which touched and transformed everyone, enriching the teaching-learning process.

As a part of the ISA action plan, they said, the school planned and executed seven different projects for students of various age groups which were titled as ‘Tourism’- A Walk through Foreign Land, Model United Nations, Beat Plastic Pollution, World Science Day, Soaring Heights, Let’s Hear the voice of Heart and France and India- A Comparative Study of Human Rights.

“It was a great podium for us to work with other schools internationally like Afghanistan, Nepal, South Korea and Victoria Island,” they said.

“The evidence based 301 pages dossier was submitted to the British Council for accreditation and JKPS, Kunjwani, has been successfully awarded with the British Council International School Award for the period 2019-2022. The students of our school were involved in the international framework, collaborative curriculum based work and year round international activities with the aim of performing the activities at global platform and widening their knowledge”, they said.

“Whether we talk about culture, rituals, monuments, festivals, cuisine; our students were on toes to learn the international variations. The students – teachers’ involvement was truly commendable. ISA project infused a thrill and excitement amongst the students. The gamut of activities shared with the partner schools added a global perspective to the activities and transformed our attitudes towards learning globally. Moreover, ISA has developed the high confidence, enthusiasm, creativity and digital literacy in our staff and students”, they said and added, “The ecstasy of receiving the International School Award is worth cherishing! It will be our pleasure to see our success proclaimed whenever we are going to use our name with the International School Award 2019- 2022. This really makes us feel proud. It’s just the beginning, after receiving the award; we will continue to have the collaborative approach and will go beyond boundaries to help other schools in achieving their aim. Our route map will continue our endeavours in developing global values and spreading the message of peace, solidarity and harmony. The objective of our route map is to embark our journey towards attaining global citizenship”.

“Thus, an overwhelming support from School Management, whole hearted support by Director, Shashi Chaudhary, guidance rendered by School Coordinator, Deepti Joshi, support of ISA Coordinator, Harneet Kour, British Council team, teachers, parents and students have helped us to accomplish the task fervently”, they asserted.