JK Public School Kathua students visit Old Age Home

KATHUA: As a paragon of developing a humanistic society students of JK Public School Kathua visited an Old Age Home Kathua. Secretary of the Old Age Home welcomed the students and enlightened them about various problems faced by the elderly because of the weakened socio-cultural fabric.

He spoke about the poliferation of issues pertaining to the aged, which were often overlooked.

Students distributed the eatables and spent their good time with them and pledged to work for educating society about problems and needs of senior citizens.