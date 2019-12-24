JK Public School Kathua shines in Folk Dance Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: “If you are willing and keen, if you display courage and dash, you will invariably win”. The words were proven true by students of JK Public School (JKPS) Kathua as they shined in Inter-School Folk Dance Competition which was held at Army Public School Janglote, Kathua which happens to be the Lead Collaborator School under the Hub of Learning Group defined by CBSE. They showed their commendable performance and won second prize in competition organized under Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat initiative taken by CBSE. The Management and Principal of the school congratulated the winners for the tremendous performance and bringing laurels to the school.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper