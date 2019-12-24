JK Public School Kathua shines in Folk Dance Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: “If you are willing and keen, if you display courage and dash, you will invariably win”. The words were proven true by students of JK Public School (JKPS) Kathua as they shined in Inter-School Folk Dance Competition which was held at Army Public School Janglote, Kathua which happens to be the Lead Collaborator School under the Hub of Learning Group defined by CBSE.

They showed their commendable performance and won second prize in competition organized under Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat initiative taken by CBSE.

The Management and Principal of the school congratulated the winners for the tremendous performance and bringing laurels to the school.