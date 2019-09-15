JK Public School Kathua shines in debate competition

n STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: JK Public School Kathua registered spectacular win in the inter-school Hindi debate competition under the banner of Sahodaya Schools Complex Jammu chapter held at Mount Litera Zee School Tarore on September 13, 2019 by clinching two prizes.

Representing the school, Bhavya Magotra (speaker against the motion) got second position whereas Prateek Sharma (speaker for the motion) got consolation prize. They spoke on the topic “Sanchar Madhayam Dwara Padai Schooli Padai Se Zyada Achi.”

A total of 32 students from 16 schools participated in a battle of verbal wit and expressed their views on the topic. Principal of the School, Anil Pathania eulogised the achievers for their splendid success at the CBSE Sahodaya level.