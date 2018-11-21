JK Public School Kathua holds poetry recitation competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A poem recitation competition was organised at Toddlers World of JK Public School Kathua for classes Nursery to UKG.

Recitation is one of the important and effective modes of learning a language and appreciating a piece of literature.

Taking all their facts into consideration the children got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence.

The competition inspired the children to come forward and recite on stage. All the children came up with different poems with props and recited them with great zeal and enthusiasm.

From class Nursery Hirday Sharma got first position, Gurveer Singh second position and Gunvansh Singh got third position. From class LKG A&B, Aryaveer Raina and Vedatman got first position, Atharv Bandral and Pragya Nidhi second position and Arnav Bhardwaj and Manan Singh got third position and from class UKG, Samarvir Dubey and Aisal got first position, Aadvik Khajuria and Nikunj second position and Shivansh Raj Abrol and Mayurika got third position.