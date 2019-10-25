JK Public School Kathua celebrates Diwali

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Toddlers of JK Public School Kathua celebrated Diwali with devotion, enthusiasm and excitement.

Tastefully decorated school campus added charm and religious fervour to the atmosphere as the little ones dressed up as different characters from the Ramayan enchanted all.

Various scenes from the life of lord Rama were presented through ‘Jhankis’ while Rangoli, Card and Diya making competitions for the students of classes 6th to 9th were also held. In Rangoli, Progress House bagged first position, Freedom House got second position and Perfection House got third position. In card making, Tejas of class 5th from Progress House bagged first position, Ashmit Chambyal of class 3rd from Perfection House got second position and Sonali Bhagat of class 5th from Perfection House got third position. In Diya making, Aaradhya Sharma of class 3rd from Freedom House bagged first position, Vastavi Dubey of class 3rd from Perfection House got second position and Shreyasi of class 5th from Freedom House got third position.