JK Public School Kathua celebrates Christmas

JAMMU: Soaking in the spirit of Christmas, tiny tots of JK Public School (JKPS) Kathua celebrated the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm.

The toddlers vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. The school was beautifully decorated and everybody was beautifully dressed. They sang melodious carols and danced beautifully with their classmates and teachers.

Even Santa danced with tiny tots to the joyful songs. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was amply visible on the faces of all the children especially when Santa moved around distributing sweets to them.