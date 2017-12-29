JK Public School Kathua celebrates 3rd Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: JK Public School Kathua celebrated its Third Annual Day function ‘The Glorious Golden Bird-Yesteryears to Today’ in the school premises, here.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali was the Chief Guest while Editor-in-Chief, STATE TIMES and Chairman JK Educational Society, Raj Daluja was the Guest of Honour and District Planning Education Officer, Kathua, Aruna Sharma was the Special Guest on the occasion.



Other dignitaries present were Kamal Gupta, President Private School Association J&K, Meena Kamal, Member Board of Governors JKPS Kathua, Lavanya Kamal, Sankalp Kamal, Director JKPS Kathua and principals of various CBSE affiliated schools.

The programme commenced with lighting of ceremonial lamp of knowledge followed by an invocation dance dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Anil Pathania, Principal of the School, presented the welcome address and read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school for the year 2017.



The school and the entire gathering witnessed a glittering extravaganza in the form of a Musical Opera ‘The Glorious Golden Bird- Yesteryears to Today’ which captivated the audience and left them spellbound as the theme focused on disseminating the patriotic feeling which is the need of the hour. It was followed by glittering ‘Award Ceremony’ wherein all the achievers were felicitated with prizes and trophies.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest expressed delight on the theme chosen by the school and urged the students to imbibe the values of honesty, integrity, tolerance and open mindedness.

He lauded the efforts of the principal and the staff for staging a well knitted patriotic act.