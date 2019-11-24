J&K Prant Saksham deputation calls on Principal GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of J&K Prant Saksham team led by Avey Pargal, National Executive Committee Member met the Principal Government Medical College Jammu and assured full support for arranging required corneas for the eye-bank.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Medical College Jammu, which is in need of corneas for transplantation in Eye-Bank in the Department of Opthamology, GMC Jammu will be provided full support by the team Saksham.

Team Saksham further voluntarily assured the Principal GMC that it will arrange required corneas for GMC Jammu. Besides, the team Saksham has also decided to start an awareness campaign regarding eye-donation.

Pawan Dev Singh President, Sunil Singh General Secretary, Gitanshu Gupta Youth President and Deepak Dutta were also present during the meeting.