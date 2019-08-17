J&K power-lifting team selected for senior nationals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight power-lifting players of J&K have been selected for Senior National Equipped Power-Lifting Championship which is going to be held at Cooch Behar, West Bengal from August 20 to 24, 2019.

The team has been selected by All J&K State Championship Association on the basis of recently conducted J&K Power lifting Championship.

The team underwent screening test conducted by the J&K State Sports Council officials namely Ravi Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Satish Sharma Manager Indoor Sports Complex and Inderpal Singh Weight Lifting and Power Lifting Coach.

The officials of the association namely Ajay Sharma, General Secretary and Rahul Sawhney Senior Vice President were also present during screening test.

The team will be accompanied by Ajay Sharma as Coach.

The team: Sandeep Sharma, Vikas Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Shalav Gupta, Ronit Verma, Amandeep Bassan, Gourav Sharma and Vickramjeet Singh.