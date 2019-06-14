J&K Police wins basketball, handball, volleyball trophies

Share Share Share 0

First Martyr’s Memorial Friendship Tournament concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Police dominated the final day by winning basketball, handball and volleyball trophies in the first Martyr’s Memorial Friendship Tournament organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at Gulshan Ground and Police Lines grounds, here on Thursday.

The tournament was organised under the overall supervision of Danesh Rana, Inspector General of Police-Armed Jammu and Dushyant Sharma-SSP, SO (Sports) to ADGP Armed J&K Police.

in all, 15 teams from across the Jammu Region participated in the discipline of Basketball, Handball and Volleyball including army and Sports Authority of India teams.

In Basketball J&K Police emerge winner by defeating SAI STC Jammu by four (81-77) points while J&K Police also lifted the handball trophy after beating SAI STC Jammu by four (27-23) goals. In volleyball, J&K Police outplayed 4 Raj Rifle in three straight 3-0 sets and remained winner.

In the closing ceremony, Dushyant Sharma, SSP SO (Sports) J&K Police presented trophies to the winner and runner-up teams in the presence of Vikram Handa, Secretary General J&K Basketball Association and Kuldeep Magotra, Chief Executive Officer Volleyball Association of J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Sharma encouraged the participants of the tournament and also threw lights in the importance of sports in the present era.

He further said that such tournament played vital role in boosting the morale of forces besides encouraging young talent.

“The main motive of the tournament was to pay tributes to the Martyr’s of J&K Police/Army/Paramilitary Forces and also to make a better coordination between J&K Police and armed forces which have been deputed in J&K State,” he said. The tournament was witnessed by large number of officers/officials and players.