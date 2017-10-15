J&K Police to acquire intrusion detection system

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police is in the process of acquiring new gadgets including intrusion detection system and electric boom barriers to prevent militants from carrying out suicide attacks on its installations.

The equipment worth Rs 8 crore will be procured by the police within the next two to three months, sources in the police department said.

They said on the wish list of the policemen is an intrusion detection system for important police installations in the state, especially the Valley, to prevent any suicide attacks on these establishments.

“The intrusion detection system has shock sensors which use vibrations or shock waves to trigger an alarm at the monitoring desk. This will give enough time to the security personnel to not only prepare but also counter any intrusion bid by terrorists,” the sources said.

For improving day time security and ensuring smooth entry and exit of authorised security personnel to police establishments, the department will install radio frequency identification (RFID) based vehicle access control system at these places.

“The vehicles of authorised personnel, like senior officers of the department, will be fitted with RFID tags that will allow them entry and exit without any manual intervention. This will save a lot of time at the entry and exit points of important police establishments.

“This will ensure that vehicles not fitted with RFID tags will be thoroughly checked before being allowed to enter,” they added.

Hand-held ground penetrating radar (GPR) system is another important gadget on the shopping list of police.

“The GPR system is used for effective detection of improvised explosive devices, landmines and other explosives which are buried underground.

“Besides reducing the risk of casualties during sanitisation operations, the GPR system will also help in tracking down the ammunition and explosives hidden by militants under ground,” the sources said.

On the law and order front, policemen, who have to deal with street protests in the valley on regular basis, will soon be getting anti-riot gas masks, they said.

“The law enforcing personnel have to fire tear smoke shells and other gas-based crowd control weapons during street protests.

“Many a time it becomes an impediment in restoration of order for the policemen as they face lot of difficulty in crossing the gas-affected areas while chasing away miscreants. The gas masks will remove this impediment,” the sources said.