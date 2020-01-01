J&K Police set example with its handling of situation post Art 370 abrogation: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police has set an example by handling the law and order situation in the most “exemplary” way following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual press conference at police headquarters here, the DGP, while referring to the situation in Kashmir after scrapping of J-K’s special status, said it was the biggest challenge faced by his force in 2019, but “we handled the most critical phase in the best way” and there was no civilian casualty during the period. Dismissing claims of minors being arrested by police in Kashmir, he said that it is being used as propaganda by some people and asserted that the J-K police has acted within the limits of law.

“We are open to scrutiny. The issue reached the Supreme Court which referred it to Jammu and Kashmir high court. The matter was inquired by the HC committee. The SC said that there is no misuse of law by law enforcement agency. J-K police has acted within the limits of law,” he said.

The DGP said that there were apprehensions about situation in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, especially due to the scale of violence in the Valley in 2016 after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed by security forces.

“Jammu and Kashmir police handled this situation (law and order challenge post abrogation of Article 370 and division of state) in an exemplary way. We handled the most critical phase in the best way. It is an example for handling law and order situation,” Singh told reporters here.

The year threw up a “chain of challenges and we faced them with the support of public and other security forces,” he said, referring to conduct of elections to panchayat and local bodies, Parliamentary polls, BDC elections and the Amarnath yatra.

The DGP said the other major challenge that the J-K police dealt with this year was the issue of drugs smuggling and a record 1,490 people were arrested.

J&K Police is working on an anti-narcotic cell and has already sent a proposal on the same, he said.

He said the police has excellent synergy with all the on-ground security forces and that has been leading to good results.

When some reporters queried him on political parties criticising the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the DGP said some people have a “habitual problem”.

About IED blasts in recent months, he said that they are always a threat. “All those involved in the car blast of Banihal were killed or arrested. In Pulwama (Arihal) case, all those involved were either killed or arrested. In Budgam, such a blast attempt had failed. All those involved were arrested. No one has escaped in any such case,” he said.

Singh said that several sports events were also held and drugs de-addiction centres have also been set up in Kashmir at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He said that around Rs 63 crore has been spent for police welfare and 615 medals have been awarded for meritorious service.

“The year has been much better than previous years as the police successfully accomplished many things,” Singh said, adding that there has been an improvement in police infrastructure in the region and close to 10,000 youths underwent training at its centres.

As many as 160 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year, while 250 ultras, including 102 of Pakistani origin, were active in the Valley, Dilbag said, noting that terror incidents and the number of local youths joining terrorism have decreased.

“250 terrorists have been active in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a decrease in number of active terrorists as compared to last year,” Singh said at the annual press conference at police headquarters here.

The DGP said that there is 30 per cent fall in terrorist incidents, less civilian killings and 36 per cent decrease in law and order incidents as compared to 2018.

“218 such (local) youths joined terrorist outfits in 2018 but only 139 joined in 2019,” he said. Out of these new recruits only 89 have survived.

“The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining terrorism. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving, which include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo”, he said.

There have been only 481 law and order incidents this year as compared to 625 last year, he said.

There were 80 per cent successful anti-terror operations in which 160 terrorists, including foreigners, have been killed during the year.

Singh said 102 terrorists have been arrested and 10 terrorists surrendered during the year.

He said that 102 Pakistan origin terrorists are still operating in Kashmir.

“Eleven valiant police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir besides 72 from other security forces have been martyred,” he said.

There was no collateral damage during anti-terror operation as people fully cooperated. “There was zero law and order problem this year (during anti terror operations),” he added.

The DGP said that “there has been a high degree of incidents of infiltration attempts from across the border this year and also ceasefire violations. But security forces have successfully foiled these attempted as 130 infiltrators have entered in 2019 as compared to 143 last year”.

Replying to queries on restoration of internet, the DGP said it is under consideration.

“I think J-K is moving towards such a situation (on law and order front). Very soon you will hear positive announcement,” Singh said.

He said that though some people will try to misuse internet, “in the past, we took care of them and we will take care of such people in the future too”.

Internet services were suspended on August 4, a day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.