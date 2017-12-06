JK police reach out to families of militants

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday launched an initiative in Shopian district to reach out to families of youths who have joined militancy and try to bring them back to mainstream.
DIG South Kashmir S P Pani, SSP Shopian Sriram Ambarkar along with a police team met nearly 30 families going through tough times and trying to figure out a way to save their dear ones from the path of destruction, a police spokesman said. The families of these militants were assured that the doors to mainstream were open for their children, and every care will be taken for their dignified rehabilitation if they shun the path of violence, the spokesman said.
