J&K police lodge FIR over abusive tweet

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The police today lodged an FIR against a Twitter user over abusive tweets about Kashmiri Muslims and asked the social media service for more details.

“Police in Kashmir took cognizance of the matter after it found the posts were abusive and attract offences covered under law,” a police spokesman said.

He said an FIR has been registered at Kothi Bagh police station.

Police have also asked Twitter India to provide details of the Twitter user so that he is made to face the law, the spokesman added.

Sources said the case has been registered against Ashish Kaul, who works with the India branch of an international management consultancy service.

His posts drew strong criticism from several other Twitter users with some asking the company to sack him.

Kaul’s account has now been taken off Twitter but screenshots of his posts are still being circulated online. (PTI)