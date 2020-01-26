JK Police gets maximum 126 gallantry medals

60 officers get Police Medal for gallantry, three for meritorious service

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, followed by 76 by the CRPF, according to an official communication on Saturday.

A total of 126 J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes three Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry, 105 Police Medal for Gallantry, two Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 16 Presidents Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families.

In his message, he said that the awards show the exemplary courage and dedication shown by police personnel in service of the nation. He has wished them more success and recognition in future.

The DGP said that during past one year 157 terrorists including the foreigners were neutralized. Various terror networks were smashed and OGWs were arrested.

He said that the police along with other security forces was on forefront stabilizing the situation particularly in South Kashmir.

He said, in recognition of the dedication and hard work shown by the officers and personnel in maintenance of law and order, the Union Home Ministry bestowed these honours on the J&K Police.

While complimenting the J&K Police personnel, the DGP also extended his gratitude to Union Home Minister and MHA.

Pertinent to mention that the Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to Abdul Jabbar SSP, Gh. Hassan Sheikh DySP and Asif Iqbal Qureshi CT, while President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services have been awarded to Deepak Kumar ADGP Railways, Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba, IGP, Director General Prosecution, J&K and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services have been awarded to Mohd Haseeb Mughal SSP Srinagar, Nisha Nathyal SSP, CO SDRF 2nd Bn. Jammu, Javid Iqbal Mattoo, SSP, ACB Jammu, Mohan Lal Bhagat SSP, AD SKPAU, Shoket Hussain Shah SSP CID (SB) Kashmir, Yougal Kumar Manhas SP, Rajouri, Rashid Akbar Makayee DySP, SDPO Awantipora, Syed Afaq Ahmad Inspector SO PHQ, Sanjeev Kumar Inspector, SPS PTS Kathua, Sajad Parvez Inspector, Dilraj Singh Dilbar Inspector PC Kishtwar, Vinod Kumar Inspector (C), CID (CI) Jammu, Ab. Rashid Dar SI (S) PA to ADGP Armed, Randhir Singh ASI, Ram Prakash ASI DPO Reasi and Showkat Hussain Ahanger HC(M) DPO Srinagar.

Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai DySP, Mohd Akbar Lone SgCT, Mohd Ashraf Lone CT, Shafkat Hussain Addl SP; Mashkoor Ahmad DySP, Bilal Ahmed Bhat SgCT, Javaid Ahmad Fafoo CT, Gh. Jeelani Wani SSP, Amir Hassan Lone SgCT, Javid Ahmad Rather SgCT, Nissar Ahmad Darzi DySP, Mohd Saideq ASI, Gh. Mustaffa Katoch CT, Ajaz Ahmed Zarger Addl. SP, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh CT, Mohd Subhan Naik SgCT, Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik SgCT, Syed Majeed Mosavi Dy.SP, Asif Iqbal Qureshi CT, Masrat Ahmad Mir Insp, Mohd. Hafiz SI, Manga Ram HC, Harmeet Singh SSP, Sajad Ahmad Ganie SI, Farooq Ahmad Mantoo ASI, Mazafar Ahmad Tantray HC, Akeel Ahmad Malik SgCT, Mohd Aslam SSP, Sayed Zaheer Abbas Jafari DySP, Tajdar Ahmad Ganai CT, Aman Kumar DySP (Posthumously), Jan Mohmad Ganaie SI, Robin Ravinder SgCT, Arif Amin Shah ASP, Faraz Hussain Shah DySP, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir ASI, Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, SP, Muneer Ahmad Bhat SI, Ravees Ahmad HC, Sheikh Zulfkar Azad SSP, Rashid Akber Makayee DySP, Mehboob Hussain Banday Insp, Shafat Mohmmad Najar DySP, Chandan Kohli, IPS ASP, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat SI, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat SI, Arif Ahmad Shekih SI, Mohd Aslam DySP, Rishi Kumar Barwala SI, Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, SP, Ifroz Ahmad ASP, Ashiq Hussain Tak DySP, Sanjay Kumar Dhar SgCT, Sameer Ahmad SgCT, Mohd Ashraf Dangroo CT, Hilal Khaliq Bhat DySP, Dr. Aejaz Ahmad Malik DySP, Riyaz Ahmad Laway SgCT, Yasir Ahmad Pathan CT, Mohd Nawaz Khandey DySP, Aijaz Ahmd Mir ASI, Ashiq Hussain Yatoo CT, Mohd Majid Malik ASP, Gh. Hassan Sheikh DySP, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie Insp, Gh Rasool HC, Tawseeq Ahmad Dar HC, Ravinder Kumar SI, Syed Waseem Akram SI, Abdul Wahid Sheikh SgCT, Tasaduk Hussain Bhat SgCT, Harmeet Singh SSP, Gh Mohammad Sheikh ASI, Farooq Ahmad Mantoo ASI, Raiz Ahmed DySP, Javid Ahmad Lone SI, Tahir Amin Sheikh DySP, Mohd Iftilchar Lone SgCT, Bilal Ahmad Malla SgCT, Zafar Mandi DySP, Ajaz Ahmad Malik ASI, Nasir Ahmad Bhat HC, Shokat Ali SgCT, Mohd Zaid SSP, Altaf Ahmad Shah HC, Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar SP, Ashiq Hussain Tak DySP, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir DySP, Rouf Ahmad Zarger SgCT, Gowhar Rashid Malla SI, Muddasar Hussain HC, Sayed Zaheer Abbas Jafari DySP, Amjad Hussain Mir SI, Naresh Singh Addl.SP, Vivek Shekhar DySP, Mohan Lal DySP, Surinder Pal Singh Insp, Ashwani Kumar Insp, Manzoor Hussain Peer HC, Dr. Ruhail Mircha DySP, Raja Majid Batt DySP, Aijaz Ahmad Malik ASI, Ishaq Ahmad Mogray SgCT, Ajaz Ahmed Zargar SP and Satinder Singh CT.

Meanwhile, government on Saturday announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service to three police officers on the occasion of Republic Day-2020. They are Swayam Prakash Pani, IGP, Koshal Kumar Sharma SSP and Suhail Munawar Mir SSP. While 60 officers/ officials of Jammu & Kashmir Police have been awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for gallantry.