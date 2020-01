J&K players shine in 13th North Zone Netball Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K won bronze medals at 13th North Zone Netball Championship 2019-2020 (Men & Women) held at Punjab under Netball Federation of India.

The players were trained by Akash Batra, International Netball player and Referee.

The players, who brought laurels to JK UT, included Rohan Verma (Captain), Tushar Arora, Anikate Singh, Aditya Sharma, Maverick Batra, Sidharth Gupta, Aryan Gupta, Vageesh, Solomon Khokhar, Amit Sharma, Akshwan and Nishant Khajuria in boys section and Ritika Gupta (Captain), Rishika Khajuria, Chitreshi Sharma, Suryanshi Thapa, Divya Manhas, Ojasvi, Aakriti Khullar, Ramneet Kour, Dushala Mishra, Kajal Thakur and Anchal in girls category.