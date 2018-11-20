J&K Panchayat Polls Phase-II: Poll percentage at 1:00 PM

Jammu division – 70.2 %
Rajouri 73.7 %
Poonch 73.9 %
Udhampur 73.6 %
Doda – 74.4 %
Kathua 68 %
Ramban – 64.7 %
Kishtwar – 61.9 %
Kashmir Division 46.4 %
Ganderbal – 22.4 %
Anantnag – 1 %
Baramulla 9 %
Bandipora 62.8 %
Kupwara – 69.5 %
Leh – 67 %
Kargil – 51.8 %
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper