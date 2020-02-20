J&K Pahari Advisory Board re-constituted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The government on Wednesday re-constituted J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People. “In supersession of all previous government orders, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People,” an order issued by GAD stated. “The J&K Advisory Board will be headed by Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman while Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor as Vice-Chairman and Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department Administrative, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Secretary, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages will be its Members. Non-official members shall be notified separately”.
