J&K Pahari Advisory Board re-constituted

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday re-constituted J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People.

“In supersession of all previous government orders, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People,” an order issued by GAD stated.

“The J&K Advisory Board will be headed by Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman while Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor as Vice-Chairman and Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department Administrative, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Secretary, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages will be its Members. Non-official members shall be notified separately”.