J&K Offset Printers Association releases calendar 2018

JAMMU: J&K Offset Printers Association (JKOPA) on Saturday released its annual calendar for year 2018 at a function held here followed by 15th General Body meeting of the association.

The annual calendar was formally released by senior members of the association in the presence of prominent people of the Jammu city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Gupta, President of the Association highlighted the difficulties being faced by the printers and vowed to fight with the concerned departments by taking their concerns with authorities.

JKOPA made arrangements for display of latest digital machines with the support of two major companies RISO and XEROX. All the members were apprised of the latest technologies and updates by the vendors. The highlight of the show was different lucky draws which were kept for the members including punctuality awards which were distributed. The association also honoured two senior members Dharam Pal Nanda of M/s Raghav Trading Corporation and Rattan Lal of M/s M.K Enterprises for their contribution to the printing industry and conferred them with Life Time Achievements Awards. Rahul Mahajan, General Secretary of the Association read the felicitations of both the awardees and informed the house about their achievements.

Sanjay Soni acted as Stage Secretary and compered the function. Sudesh Kumar Gupta thanked all the sponsors who have contributed from the core of their heart for making the function a grand success.

Sudesh Kumar Gupta, Senior Vice President; Sharat Sharma Vice President, Rahul Mahajan General Secretary; Rajneesh Koushal Secretary; Sanjay Soni Finance Secretary; Satish Raina Joint Secretary and Avnish Anand Ex Finance Secretary were also present.