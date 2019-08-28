J&K mountaineers leave for Uttarakhand

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Three ace mountaineers of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), Stanzin Youthog, Manik Slathia and Ambreen Fatima on Wednesday left Delhi for Uttarakhand to participate in a Pre Everest expedition to Trishul-1 peak (7120m).

These J&K mountaineers are among the about 60 climbers selected out of about 120 mountaineers in the first phase of selection by Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi for final selection for Everest Massif Expedition.

“Based on performance of the participants in this expedition, final team will be selected by the IMF for a major expedition to scale four prominent peaks in the Everest Massif region from Everest base camp. The peaks are Mount Everest, the highest peak on the Earth, Lhotse (8516m), the 4th highest peak in the world, Nuptse (7861m) and Pumori (7161m),” informed General Secretary of MAJK, Ram Khajuria.

The selected mountaineers shall also undergo Winter training during December-February before undertaking the expedition to the peaks.

Stanzin Youthog, a constable in J&K Police, is an experienced mountaineer of J&K. Similarly, Manik Slathia, a college student, has successfully completed all the mountaineering courses and has scaled Matho Kangri (6230m), Stok Kangri, Kolhai peak in J&K and Dharamsura (6420m) in Himachal Pradesh.

On the other hand Ambreen Fatima of Kargil, a student of GCW Gandhi Nagar in Jammu is a fast upcoming mountaineer of J&K.