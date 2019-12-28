J&K men stun Pondicherry by 3-0 in Senior National Volleyball

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K men team stunned Pondicherry by 3-0 in the ongoing 68th Senior National Volleyball Championship held at Bhubneshwar in Odisha.

As per report reaching here, in its third match of the tournament, J&K didn’t let its guard down in any of the three sets, raking up a 25-22 in the first, 25-17 in the second and 25-13 in the third.

Saqlian Tariq, an international player playing for J&K, who was brilliant throughout, fittingly put the finishing touch with a calculated spike.

Certainly, it was Saqlian’s standout show that carried the J&K. Saqlian Tariq exceptional in attack and with his blocking, along with the Rajeshwar Sharma, who also showed his experience setting J&K up perfectly to winning points.

Earlier, J&K men team lost matches against Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh. J&K will play next games against Odisha and Tripura.

In women section, J&K lost matches against Rajasthan and Jharkhand.