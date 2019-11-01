J&K LG advises Secretaries to work with commitment, releases special postal cover

Murmu, Mathur take reins of J&K, Ladakh UTs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday held a meeting with all the Administrative Secretaries and the senior most Officers of the Civil Administration at the Civil Secretariat during his first visit to the Civil Secretariat after he took over as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On his arrival, he was presented ceremonial Guard of Honour, in the Civil Secretariat.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, during the meeting, introduced Lieutenant Governor with the Secretaries.

Erstwhile State Business Rules to apply to UT of J&K

SRINAGAR: In exercise of powers conferred to the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lt Governor has directed that provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Business Rules which were applicable to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir shall apply to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for transaction of Government Business subject to modification that any reference to the Governor and Chief Minister shall be construed as reference to Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from October 31, 2019.

The Secretaries briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the functioning of their respective departments.

Lieutenant Governor discussed about the health care infrastructure and functioning of 108 ambulance service in J&K; need for focus on exploring renewable energy resources to meet gap between demand and supply of electricity; ongoing activities for tourism promotion, providing boost to the agriculture and its allied sectors; to-date position regarding stocking and supply of food and other essential commodities to meet requirement for the winter season. He directed the Secretaries to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of public services to the people.

Lieutenant Governor stressed for optimum and timely utilisation of all available resources, particularly the funds available under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes so that all the benefits reach the targeted population. He advised Secretaries to work with complete transparency, sincerity and utmost commitment for the public welfare and sought their co-operation in leading J&K towards path of peace and prosperity.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor released a Special Cover, prepared by the Department of Posts, J&K Circle, to commemorate the creation of Union Territory of J&K, here.

P.D Tshering, Chief Post Master General, Jammu and Kashmir Circle was present on the occasion.

Governor appreciated the effort of the Department of the Posts for bringing out a meaningful Special Cover on this historic occasion.

Earlier, G C Murmu was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and R K Mathur of Ladakh.

Mathur took the oath of office in Leh and Murmu in Srinagar later in the day.

Mathur, a 1977 batch IAS officer from Tripura and a former Defence Secretary, was sworn in by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal at the Sindhu Sanskriti Auditorium in the Ladakh capital.

CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P. Wangyal, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, Dy. Chairman LAHDC, Leh Tsering Sandup, Executive Councilors from Leh and Kargil LAHDC, religious, political and social heads were present on the occasion.

Senior officers from Civil Administration, Police, Judiciary, Army and Para-military forces were also present to witness the oath ceremony.

The Chief Justice then flew to Srinagar to administer the oath of office to 59-year-old Murmu at the Raj Bhawan.

Murmu, an IAS officer of 1985 batch from Gujarat, is probably the first official to be appointed lieutenant governor while he is still in active service. The expenditure secretary was due to retire at the end of the month.

The warrant of appointment of Murmu was read out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly; Vijay Kumar, K.K. Sharma, Khurshid Ganai, K. Skandan, Farooq Khan- Advisors to Governor; Jugal Kishore, Member of Parliament; Rajya Sabha MP and PDP member Nazir Laway; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GoC 15 Corps; Judges of High Court were among the guests present at the ceremony.

Senior officials of civil administration, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Army, family members and friends of Murmu were also present on the occasion.

Murmu, who belongs to Odisha, is a postgraduate in political science. He worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his additional principal secretary during his tenure as chief minister.

Mathur, who turns 66 next month, said a lot of development activity needs to be carried out in border areas.

“Already, the government is implementing several programmes in the region. The priorities for Ladakh will be set in the new regime in consultation with the public and hill councils,” an official spokesperson quoted him as saying.

He said his experience of working in the backward and border areas in the capacity of the chief secretary of Tripura and the defence secretary will be useful.

While union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have an elected legislative assembly and council of ministers headed by the chief minister for a period of five years, Ladakh will be directly governed by the Union Home ministry through the lieutenant governor.

Both the union territories will have a common high court.

Ladakh shall come under the ambit of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)for the recruitment of officers. Jammu and Kashmir will continue to have the Public Service Commission (PSC) as the recruiting agency for the gazetted services.

Government employees of the new union territories will start getting salaries and other benefits according to the recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission.

This is the first time that a state is being converted into two UTs. The total number of states in the country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to nine.

The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the Ranbir Penal Code have ceased to exist from Thursday, when the nation celebrates ‘National Unity Day’ to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is credited with the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.