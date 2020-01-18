J&K, Ladakh UTs to have road-maps for development of power sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Principle Secretary Industry, Government of India, Alok Kumar convened the second committee meeting on road map recommendation for power sector development for Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh here on Friday.

Commissioner/Secretary Power, Ladakh Rigzin Samphel, Executive Dir, REC, R. Lakshmanan, Secretary Technology JKPDD Bashir Ahmad Dar, Advisor MNRE, senior officers from Central Electricity Authority (CEA), PGCIL, NHPC, SECI, Chief Engineer PDD Ladakh, concern Engineers and other stakeholders from power sector. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss the way forward for setting up of an organisational model and institutional mechanism for Power Development Department in UTs of Ladakh and J&K.

Principal Secretary asked the CEA to gauge the full requirement of power, gaps, shortages, proposed projects and plans targeted by 2026-27 being put forth from concerned authorities. He said, the aim is to achieve 24×7 power supply to every household in Ladakh and J&K. He urged CEA to consider electrification of the critical remote pockets and implementation of sanctioned schemes with identified work that could not be executed earlier due to lack of fund in parallel with the existing projects. He instructed Power Grid to establish Load Dispatch Centre along with Transmission System Operator in Ladakh to ensure proper energy accounting.

Kumar urged the power departments to consider tariffs, costing, commercial parameters, proper metering system and to take up the sanctioned schemes in full swing for timely completion.

Secretary Power, Ladakh put forth the requirement of an alternate transmission line for Ladakh and deployment of manpower with new structural set up of PDD. He also raised other transmission, power supply and solar energy related issues for due consideration.