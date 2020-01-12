JK KVIB adjudged as best PMEGP implementing agency: Dr Hina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The performance of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi Village Industries Board (KVIB) in implementing Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has been adjudged as best among all the KVIBSs of the country during the year 2018 -2019.

The information was given by Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr. Hina Bhat while inaugurating several PMEGP units in Bari Brahamana and Bishnah areas of Jammu on Saturday.

Dr Hina Bhat informed that the benefits of PMEFP and JKREGP schemes can be availed by applying online and do not involve physical paper work. “This ensures complete transparency in the scheme implementation,” she added. She said that JKKVIB, during the year 2018- 2019, has sanctioned 762 cases under JKREGP and disbursed margin money amounting to Rs 17.23 Cr, enabling 4,572 persons of erstwhile J&K, state to get employment.

Earlier, Vice chairperson inaugurated several PMEGP units in the areas of Bari Brahamana and Bishnah, which included one milk product unit of Amrik Singh with a project cost of Rs 10 Lakh at Bandhu Rakh Jammu; a Beauty Parlour unit of Minakshi at Jalala Chack Bishnah, Jammu, involving a project cost of Rs 5 lakh; another unit of Shubam Multania with project cost of Rs 10 lakh and one Steel Fabrication unit of Arun Sharma involving project cost of Rs 25 lac at Bishnah.

Among others present were Secretary/CEO JKVIB, Rashid Ahmad; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Raj; District Officer KVIB, Paramjit Singh; Member Board KVIB, Rajesh Gupta; Chairman of Municipal Committee Bishnah, Rajan Sharma; and senior officers of concerned department.