JK Judicial Academy organises Orientation Programme for Registrars

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir State Judicial Academy on Saturday organised Orientation programme for the 2nd batch of Registrars/Sub-Registrars of Jammu Province, on the topic of “Registration: Procedure and Process” at Judicial Academy Complex, Janipur Jammu. The programme was attended by 27 Registrars/Sub-Registrars in which they learnt various aspects involved in the registration of documents under the Registration Act.

On the implementation of the Central Registration Act, a separate Registration Department has been created by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and some Administrative Officers have been assigned the duties of Registrars and Sub-Registrars, which function was being performed by the Judicial Officers in terms of the Registration Act applicable to the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir.

Additional Inspector General of Registration Jammu, Rishpal Singh, in his inaugural address highlighted the need to train Registrars and Sub-Registrars for hassle-free Registration of documents and to facilitate the general public. He stressed upon the registering officers to make every possible effort to streamline the work of registration keeping in view the ongoing process of digitization of revenue records. He added that in near future registration of documents shall be made online in the backdrop of e-Governance processes being put in place.

Special Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu Rajesh Sekhri, and Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathua Pawan Dev Kotwal acted as resource persons for the training programme. In various sessions the resource persons gave overview of the Registration Act and the incidental matters and elaborated upon the powers and duties of Registering Officers under the scheme of Registration Act. They also discussed the practice and procedure in terms of the Rules governing the subject. The special powers of Registrars including power to hear appeal against the order of refusal of Sub-Registrar were also discussed. The resource persons also apprised the Registering Officers regarding payment of stamp duty and registration fee and the provisions regarding exemptions in certain matters. They also shared their personal experiences while they were performing functions as Sub-registrars and Registrars.

In the interactive discussions the Registering Officers posed queries on the practical difficulties faced by them during two months of their working. The resource persons cleared their doubts and difficulties in the light of the provisions of the Registration Act and the Rules framed there under. The Orientation Programme concluded with special remarks of the Director, J&K State Judicial Academy Rajeev Gupta, and proposing vote of thanks.