J&K is not Kashmir alone: Harsh to EU panel

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Tuesday attacked Centre for clearing an EU delegation’s visit to Kashmir alone, saying an ‘opportunity was lost’ to draw world’s attention towards Jammu region. “An impression is being sought to be created around the world that J&K means Kashmir alone, neglecting Jammu region. This is corroborated by the fact that the Centre has arranged the visit of EU team to Kashmir only,” JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh said here.

The JKNPP also questioned the invitation to only three Kashmir-based leaders in New Delhi for a lunch hosted by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval for visiting EU delegation members on Monday. He said that the visit of EU team to both the regions could have given a balanced view of prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir to western MPs. “No inference could be drawn without assessing the situation in both the regions, Kashmir as well as Jammu, as one sided version would only lead to flawed, rather fatal conclusions.”

Singh said that the priority for EU delegation should have been the International Border in Jammu where life of border dwellers has become a hell due to war-like situation created by Pakistan.

Accusing BJP of ‘double standards’, the NPP leader said, selective permissions to delegations for visiting Jammu and Kashmir amounted to infringement of constitutional propriety. While the outside Parliamentarians were allowed to visit the Valley, the denial of permission to Indian lawmakers was an ‘insult to Indian democracy and Parliament’s sovereignty’, he said.

Likewise, giving clearance to EU team while refusing the same to US senators also had raised many eyebrows at the national as well as international level, the NPP leader said. Singh also questioned the invitation to three Kashmir-based leaders in New Delhi for holding interaction with EU delegation while ‘not a single’ leader of Jammu, which firmly supported scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir as an internal matter of India, was asked to participate in the meeting.