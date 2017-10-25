J&K Interlocutor to decide whom to talk to: Rajnath

Nirmal says talks can be held even with arrested separatists

STATE TIMES NEWS

GREATER NOIDA/NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said it was left to the newly-appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir to decide whom to engage within the troubled state even as the Congress alleged that the move was “only for publicity”.

Former Intelligence Bureau(IB) chief Dineshwar Sharma was appointed by the Centre as its special representative for a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in J and K, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace in the border state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh when asked by reporters if Sharma would hold talks with the Hurriyat Conference, as suggested by some state politicians, responded by saying, “It depends upon him (Sharma) whom he talks to or engages with .

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the 56th Raising Day parade of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

The minister ducked questions by reporters on what signals the Indian government sought to send to Pakistan with the appointment of the interlocutor. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Tuesday said talks can be held even with those separatists arrested by the NIA, as the Centre asserted that the newly-appointed interlocutor will decide on whom to engage within the troubled state.

“As far as dialogue is concerned, if it is felt that those people, even if they are behind the bars, they can be consulted, no problem in that, because it is happening. It happens everywhere,” Nirmal Singh told reporters in Srinagar.

He was responding to a question as to whether Sharma would hold talks with the separatists who have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or are under the investigating agency’s scanner.

“Actually, we must not link the two things (talks and NIA investigations) because NIA is an autonomous body. It has its mandate and NIA has found certain acts which are not as per the law. So, NIA is taking action,” he added.

Nirmal Singh said talks could be held with the separatists and they should come forward with their grievances with an open mind.

“If there are grievances, then they should be placed on table with an open mind and there are no preconditions. Talks should be held and what would happen would be decided later.”

“As our Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) has said that all stakeholders can come. In our (PDP-BJP) Agenda of Alliance, on whose basis our government was formed, we have made it clear that the Jammu and Kashmir government will try to create an environment in which talks can happen because talks are the only solution,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister termed the announcement of talks as a right step in right direction. Sustained dialogues would be initiated by the government for a solution to the Kashmir issue, Singh had said on Monday.

The Home minister had also made it clear that Sharma, who would hold the rank of a cabinet secretary, would have a free hand in deciding whom to engage with.

But the main opposition party Congress said it doubted the “intent” of the NDA government in resolving the Kashmir issue, and alleged that it appointed an interlocutor towards the end of its rule “only for publicity”.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Congress and other opposition parties had asked the government to talk to all stakeholders to resolve the “political issue” in the Valley through confidence-building measures rather than “hot pursuit”, but it “wasted” three- and-a-half years during which many precious lives were lost.

“We are not opposing the decision of the government. But at the fag end of their tenure, they have done this. This is only for publicity. This government has no Kashmir policy.

They have no policy on demonetisation, GST, farmers issues and unemployment. We doubt their intent as they have no policy,” Azad said at a joint press conference of opposition leaders in Delhi.

Azad, who was flanked by Derek O’Brien of the TMC and Sharad Yadav of the breakaway JD-U faction, said that had the government taken steps as suggested by the Congress-led opposition, many precious lives of soldiers and civilians could have been saved as well as the eyesight of many young girls who lost them due to pellet guns.

“For three-and-a-half years, the BJP is talking about ‘hot pursuit’. We all opposition parties both inside and outside of Parliament have been talking about ‘confidence building’ measures, besides ‘hot pursuit’,” he said.

Azad said they had maintained that this was a “political issue” and should be resolved politically.