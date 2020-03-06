J&K Health Deptt insensitive towards spread of coronavirus: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “With deadly pandemic named ‘covid-19’ staring the nation in the face and claiming several lives globally at an alarming speed, J&K Health Department seems to be in deep slumber showing utter disregard for meeting the challenges posed by galloping killer virus,” said Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister. He was referring to disappearance of two suspected coronavirus affected cases, who fled from GMC Hospital Jammu after their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for examination.

Despite tall announcements of government for medical tests of all passengers from affected countries and their quarantining and isolation till they were declared safe, the GMC authorities allowed the suspects to move out thereby threatening the safety and security of general masses in Jammu and its vicinity, regretted Singh. It was criminal on part of the authorities concerned to enlarge the suspects inspite of their travel history from Iran and Saudi Arabia thereby posing threat of possible outbreak of deadly disease in the region, said Singh.

Calling for stringent measures to stop spread of the deadly coronavirus in J&K, Singh called for mass awareness campaigns at District, Tehsil and Block levels in view of repatriation of several professionals and workers from different affected countries to various States of India including J&K. He said that health officials needed to be educated across UT, for imparting awareness among general public in their respective areas about causes, symptoms and preventive measures for containing the disease. “People needed to be educated to follow healthy and hygienic lifestyle. They should be further asked to inform district administration if anyone in their locality or in their close contact had a travel history of abroad in recent past so that remedial measures could be taken,” observed Singh.

Harsh further hailed the directives of High Court over issue of ‘covid-19’ to the UT administration in view of gravity and sensitivity of the issue. He said that insensitivity of the Health Department had prompted the High Court to intervene and direct the government to aware masses about the manner of spread of covid-19 infection, preventive measures and steps to be taken, if an individual was infected with information to the court regarding steps taken in terms of containment plan.

Accusing the Health Department of failure in initiating preventive measures for outbreak of pandemic, Singh said that till date it had merely been asking the people not to panic without doing anything substantial and allowing even the suspects to flee the hospital and get mixed with masses. He further said that not only the suspects but those with whom they had contacts also needed to be quarantined. Any lapse in this regard could prove catastrophic, cautioned Singh.