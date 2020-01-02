J&K HC directs for compliance of order on parking

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: In the wake of the High Court order banning roadside parking in the area the Srinagar administration has identified four interim parking spaces around the city centre where shopkeepers and shoppers can park their vehicles.
