J&K has very talented pool of players: Governor

J&K Bank wins 16th J&K Police Martyr’s Memorial Football trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor N.N Vohra on Monday said that J&K has a very talented pool of players and stressed the crucial importance of the best arrangements and opportunities being provided to the players.

Governor said this while witnessing the final match of the 16th J&K Police Martyr’s Memorial Football Tournament 2018, organised by the Armed Police Headquarters at Tourist Reception Ground, Srinagar this evening. In all, 34 teams from all over the State participated in this10 day Tournament.

The final was won by J&K Bank, which defeated J&K State Power Development Corporation through sudden-death penalties.

The Man of the Match was awarded to Nirdosh Koul from the winning team.

Complimenting the winning and the runner-up teams, Governor expected the State Sports Department and the Sports Council to join hands in ensuring the establishment of high class infrastructure, through-out the year tournaments, and making available world class coaching facilities to all the upcoming players.

He noted that if given appropriate facilities, along with a peaceful environment, we would see many national and international sport stars emerging from the State.

Governor also complimented J&K Police for organising this successful tournament and giving opportunity to the youth to showcase their talent.

Earlier, on arrival at the stadium the Governor visited the J&K Police Martyr’s Gallery and offered floral tributes to the martyrs.

Dr. S.P. Vaid, DGP and Chairman of the Tournament; Parvez Ahmed, Chairman of J&K Bank; senior officers of the police, officers of the J&K Sports Council and members of the J&K Football Association, besides a huge gathering of spectators, were present on the occasion.