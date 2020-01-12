J&K has old history of making sacrifices for preserving culture: Manohar

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Former Minister and President DCC Kathua Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma on Sunday paid homage to Shaheed Mangal Singh, son of Dharam Singh at his home place village Ladoli, Panchayat Mangloor east, who sacrificed his life for the nation while fighting the terrorist at Shah Post, Dist. Poonch on January 12, 2002 while on line of duty.

Dr Sharma said MangalSingh is a role model for many youths of the area and he sat true example of honesty, dedication and love for his country by sacrificing his life. He further said for a nation to prosper it should never forget its martyrs and also war veterans and stated that its our duty to remember and honour the supreme sacrifices made by Duggar’s during the previous wars of 1947,1965, 1971, Kargil war and present proxy war led by Pakistan in the state.

He thanked the war veterans present during the function and said “we people should feel proud and blessed that such great people are within us who served country in tough times and make the Dogras and people of state proud”. He pointed that J&K UT and especially Kathua distt. has old history of serving and making sacrifices for preserving the culture , peace and respect of the country and termed Kathua District as land of Martyrs. Manohar also paid homages to recently martyred 2 army porters who were killed by Pakistan and also criticized Pakistan for beheading one porter.

During the function Subedar Ajeet Singh from 15 JAK rifles along with his team paid floral tributes to the Shaheed Mangal Singh. Others present were Subhash Gupta ,Dharam Singh, Capt. Gian Singh Pathania, Capt. Balbir Singh, Capt. DS Pathania, D S Bindu, Karam Chand Khajuria, Sarpanch Kulbhushan Singh, Kuljeet Singh kaka, BL kandley, Surinder Singh, Kundan Lal Khajuria, Swarn Singh, family members of Shaheed Mangal Singh and others were present.