J&K Handball team leaves for Senior Nationals

JAMMU: Under the banner of J&K Handball Association, the J&K Handball team today left for participation in the 48th Senior National Championship to be held at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from February 18 to February 23.

Earlier, the team underwent screening test conducted by the Divisional Sports Officer of the J&K Sports Council, Ravi Singh in the presence of Association general secretary, Ashwani Raina and celebrity Handball player from J&K, Ranjit Singh as also SAI coach, Dev Raj.

The team is accompanied by Sudesh Kumar as coach.

The Team: Nittin Kumar Sharma, Sahil Padha, Anuj Langer, Vishal Vig, Happy Mehra, Ashish Khajuria, Nakul, Naveen, Vikas, Bhupinder, Monu, Virender Singh, Vikrant, Sarabjeet, Sangram Singh and Rahat.