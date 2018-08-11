J&K Handball officials to represent India in Asian Games

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior handball player and national referee, Gourav Sharma congratulated three officials from the State who have been made part of the Indian Handball contingent for the 18th Asian Games to be held at Jakarta in Indonesia from August 18.

General Secretary of J&K Handball Association, Ashwani Kumar Raina has been named Manager, former international player and national selector, SSP with J&K Police, Ranjeet Singh Chib shall accompany as Observer and Vice-President of Handball Federation of India, Narinder Mahajan shall be Technical Official of the Indian men’s team heading for the Asian Games. Gourav Sharma wished them best of luck for their future endeavours.