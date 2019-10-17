JK Group of Colleges organises Mehndi competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Group of Colleges on Wednesday organised Mehndi Competition on the eve of Karva Chauth. The theme of Mehndi Competition was based on traditional, modern and ethnic concepts. The female candidates enthusiastically participated in the competition. The Mehndi designs were appreciated by both students and teachers. First prize was bagged by Sunali Gupta of B.Ed Sem-I, second by Neha Kumari and third by Priyanka Jarotia of B.Ed and Sonia Sonathara of BBA Sem-I.