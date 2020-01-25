JK Group of Colleges celebrates Republic Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Group of Colleges celebrated 71st Republic Day with zeal and zest in the campus.

Students presented a programme which conveyed the message of patriotism and respect for the nation.

The programme included speeches by Sourabh Singh and Balbir Kour. Kusum and Sapna sang a beautiful patriotic song which was followed by the address of Shashi Chaudhary, Director, who urged the students to be aware of their duties as well as rights as it is necessary for a democratic nation.

The programme concluded with National Anthem. This programme was impressively co-ordinated by Abhishek Kundan.