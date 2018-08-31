J&K Grameen Bank launches Health Insurance Campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department of J&K Grameen Bank under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural launched a special Health Insurance Campaign upto the month of October 2018 throughout out the bank across the State. The said campaign is being conducted in association with the Insurance partner Religare Health Insurance. The initiative is taken to capitalise the dynamism of health insurance and widespread its awareness to the rural clientele.

During the event Chairman Janak Raj Angural was felicitated with a bouquet by the management of Religare followed by the formal launch of the campaign. He congratulated the team of Religare and appealed them to ensure availability of their products to each and every branch of the bank at reasonable premium such that the customers from the lower and rural strata of the society can also afford them. He further expressed his zero tolerance towards any kind of mis-selling to the clients.

General Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, Romesh Vaid has sensitised the Regional Managers to extensively involve their branches to reap the dual benefits of societal upliftment and finances from this initiative.

Atul Sabharwal, Director Religare thanked the management for choosing Religare as their insurance partner and giving the opportunity to avail their cost effective products at discounted premium to the rural populace. He further added that the best performing branch managers and regional managers along with their families will be felicitated and awarded suitably by Religare.

Sushil Aggarwal, Business Head Religare informed that the health insurance will be availed to the whole family of the customer at a very nominal annual premium of even Rs 1,000 only.

Vipan Gupta, Head of Insurance Department JKGB assured the management that the stipulated targets will be achieved by the bank well in time without any ill practice.