J&K Grameen Bank launches Digidhan Mission with J&K Bank

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department of J&K Grameen Bank in collaboration with Regional Office Jammu and J&K Bank organised Digidhan Mission- an awareness camp for digital payments and online banking in Block Phallain under the Branch Office Phallain Mandal, District Jammu.

The awareness campaign was launched under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural. On the occasion, BDO Phallain Mandal, Arun Kumar Khajuria was the Chief Guest, who laid stress that DigiDhan Mission will be followed up by camps organised at State level and at bank branch levels. This awareness camp is primarily targeted at rural populace and looks to supplement the best effort of promoting digital payments being led by the Common Services Centres.

Regional Manager Jammu, R.K Narang said that the event witnessed participation from banks and other line departments. He further informed people to take the benefits of the Eid Festival Offer under Car Loan Scheme with special rate of interest @9.25 per cent with waiver of processing charges from August 8, to 31, 2018.

Vipan Gupta, Senior Manager Financial Inclusion & Insurance Department intimated that the bank has achieved one lakh enrolments under the three Social Security schemes APY, PMSBY and PMJJBY. He also made aware the gathering that J&K Grameen Bank has maintained 100 per cent rate of death claim settlement.

LDM SBI, FLCC SBI, Principal Higher Secondary School Phallain, Sarpanchs and Panchs with officials from many other Line Department were present on this occasion. About 500 people attended the camp including students and women of the village.

Branch Head Phallain, Viney Mehra along with Branch Head J&K Bank Parladhpur, Soul Kumar Joshi, urged people to act as an agent of change in the society by making others aware about the use of digital channels for making day to day purchases and presented the vote of thanks.