J&K Govt winds up 7 State Commissions w.e.f Oct 31

SAC approves new Deptt of Registration, 2 police sub-divisions, several posts in various departments

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A week ahead of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Government in a major decision on Wednesday ordered the winding up of J&K State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), State Information Commission (SIC), State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC), State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights (SCPWCR), State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and State Accountability Commission (SAC) with effect from October 31, 2019.

DA of Govt employees, pensioners hiked by 5 p c

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2019 representing an increase of 5 per cent over the existing rate of 12 per cent of the basic pay/pension. The decision will benefit around 4.5 lakh government employees and 1.6 lakh pensioners.

The arrears accumulated on account of DA hike will be paid in cash in the month of November, 2019. The impact on the State exchequer on account of enhancement of DA would be Rs. 725 crore for the Financial Year 2019-20.



The orders issued here by General Administration Department (GAD) said that consequent upon repeal of the Acts related to these Commissions by the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of these Commissions, with effect from October 31, 2019 that is the appointed date for the formation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.

The orders said that the Chairpersons/President and Members of Commissions shall cease to hold office from the said date, adding that all the staff posted in the Commissions drawn from various departments shall report to the concerned administrative departments from October 30, 2019.

It also said the vehicles allotted to or purchased for the Commissions from time to time shall be handed over to the Director, State Motor Garages Department.

The GAD orders also asked Secretaries of these Commissions to handover buildings housing the Commissions along with furniture and electronic gadgets to the Director Estates.

Secretaries of these Commissions shall transfer all records pertaining to their respective Commissions to the concerned departments, the orders said.

Meanwhile, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation/establishment of a new Department of Registration under the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, 2019 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019. The Department of Registration shall function under the overall administrative control of the Revenue Department.

In order to make the Department of Registration functional and provide hassle free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease, bequest etc, SAC approved creation of 464 new posts under various categories. The posts include one post of Senior Law Officer, three posts of Headquarter Assistants, one post of Programme Manager, two posts of Legal Assistant, three posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, one post of driver and eight posts of orderlies for the Apex monitoring (UT level) office set up, 22 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the District (Registrar) Level office set up and 67 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the Sub-Divisional (Sub-Registrar) Level Office set up.

SAC approved appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates/Assistant Commissioners Revenue to exercise the powers of Registrars and Sub-Registrars, respectively, within such jurisdiction to be notified by the Revenue Department for purposes of the Registration Act, 1908.

By another decision, the SAC approved creation of Police Sub- Division at Marwah in District Kishtwar.

It also approved creation of nine posts for the Police Sub-Division, Marwah. The posts include one post each of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Head Constable and Selection Grade Constable, four posts of Constable and two posts of Constable (Ops).

SAC approved creation of a Police Sub Division at Gurez, to be headquartered at Dawar in District Bandipora, and creation of one post of Deputy Superintendent of Police for the Police Sub Division, Gurez.

It would be pertinent to mention that Marwah and Gurez Sub Divisions encompass vast area mostly with tough terrain. The distance from Marwah to the District Headquarters at Kishtwar is about 70 Km via Dachhan and 250 Km via Sinthan Top. Similarly, the distance from Gurez to District Headquarters at Bandipora is over 65 Kms. Due to lack of proper accessibility to these areas, the grievance redressal in these areas needed further attention.

The creation of Police Sub- Divisions at Marwah and Gurez will bring people of these areas closer to civil and police administration and help to address their grievances effectively.

By another decision, the SAC accorded sanction to the stepping up of pay of senior officials (Police Head Constables) to address the pay disparity at the level of Head Constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police vis-à-vis their juniors, in relaxation of the rules, prospectively, from the date of issuance of orders.

SAC further directed that such anomaly should not be allowed to arise in future and the constables who are due for in-situ promotion before their functional promotion should be considered for the same before granting them any functional promotion.

The decision will benefit about 6000 Police personnel, ensure pay parity, remove existing pay anomalies and prevent such recurrence in future. This will also boost the morale of the Police personnel.

It also accorded sanction to the creation of 16 posts for new District Jail, Pochal, Kishtwar.

The posts include one post of Assistant Superintendent, one post of Head Warder, seven posts of SGW/Warder and one post each of Warder/DRV, Computer Assistant, Sr. Assistant, Jr. Assistant, Electrician, Barber and Safaiwala.

Presently, the Jail is being run on internal arrangement basis. The creation of posts will improve the functioning and management of the Jail.

By another decision, the SAC accorded sanction to the creation of 102 posts (34 posts per centre) for three Trauma Centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur.

The posts include one post each of Consultant Surgeon, Consultant Physician, Consultant Gynecologist, Consultant Pediatrics, Consultant Anesthesia, Consultant Ophthalmology, Consultant Orthopedics and Consultant Radiology, three posts of Medical Officer, two posts of Lab Technician, seven posts of Jr. Nurse, two posts of X-Ray Assistant, two posts of Lab Assistant, two posts of Theatre Assistant, two posts of Theatre Boy, two posts of Ward Boy and four posts of Nursing Orderly for each of the three trauma centres.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme -`Capacity Building for Trauma Care Facilities in Government Hospitals on National Highways’ sanctioned ten Trauma Centres in the J&K during the 11th Five Year Plan period. All ten Trauma Centres are functional and delivering the trauma care services. However, additional posts to tackle the patient load in trauma centres were created in respect of seven centres only. The remaining three centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur were functioning on internal arrangement basis. In the absence of sanctioned staff, the trauma centers could not function to the desired extent.

With the creation of additional 102 posts (34 posts per centre) for Trauma Centres at Gund (Ganderbal), Ramban and Udhampur, which includes 8 Specialists and 3 Medical Officers per centre, these centers will be in position to render efficient and speedy services, thereby, saving precious lives.