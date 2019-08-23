J&K Govt signs MoU with CEC to share E-content

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A MoU was signed between Government
of Jammu and Kashmir and Consortium for Educational Communication CEC for the
sharing of digital content courseware developed by CEC.
The entire courseware is
based on UGC model curriculum and developed for 87 undergraduate subjects
covering Humanities, Sciences, Professional and Management courses. It would
help the government of J&K in dissemination of quality education content for the
Universities and colleges spread across the state. The students of J&K
would be able to self learn and evaluate themselves with the e-content provided
the CEC.
The MOU will also provide the
teachers of J&K to be able to attend training programs organized by the
CEC. The MOu would also provide opportunity for the students of J&K to
participate in exchange programs.
The MOU was signed by Director CEC,
Prof Bhushan Nadda and Deputy Secretary Higher Education J&K, Sanjeev Rana,
Principal GCW Srinagar, Prof Yasmeen Asahi and Principal GCW, Jammu, Prof Hemla
Aggarwal at CEC headquarters in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.
The CEC has a vast knowledge
repository and quality training content on a vast number of subjects and issues.
