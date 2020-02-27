J&K Govt sets up three more AMRUT outlets

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government of J&K Union Territory, in its pursuit to provide affordable, quality and safe drugs, devices and Implants to the population, has established three more AMRUT outlets in Tertiary Care Health Institutions.

The outlets, opened in Medical College Hospital, Kathua, Medical College Hospital, Doda and Medical College Hospital, Rajouri, will provide all categories of medical products (Branded, Branded-Generic & Generic) under one roof at most competitive prices.

Initially, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir had decided to open 16 outlets in the UT, of which, 12 outlets have now become operational and remaining 4 outlets shall be made functional within 3 months.

These outlets have provided service to 32,387 patients and the rebate extended to the patients has been valued to the tune of Rs 1,90,59,966. The MRP value of Medical Products dispensed, so far, is estimated at Rs 3, 95, 17,701.

Drawing satisfaction from the performance of AMRUT Stores, the Government contemplates to extend this initiative to 14 more outlets proposed to be located in secondary care health institutions across the borders of Union Territory. Five stores in phase-II shall be made functional within 3 months. The AMRUT Stores are operating under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.