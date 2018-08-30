J&K Govt seeks adjournment of hearing on Article 35A in SC citing local body polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking adjournment of the August 31 hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution in view of upcoming local body elections in the State.

In a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court and circulated, M Shoeb Alam, the standing counsel for the State in the apex court, sought adjournment of hearing on five petitions scheduled for Friday, by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The State “will be seeking adjournment in the matters on August 31 on account of the ongoing preparation for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter said.

“The letter may kindly be circulated to the judges so as to avoid inconvenience to them…” it said.

The apex court is hearing a bunch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by NGO ‘We the Citizens’ seeking quashing of Article 35A, which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter is listed for hearing on Friday before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to women who marry those from outside the