J&K Govt orders review of cases against youth for 2015-2017

Jammu: In a decision of immense significance, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Muftion on Thursday ordered the review of cases against the youth for the period 2015-2017 (till date) by an already constituted committee and furnishing of its recommendations within 10 days.

The committee so tasked with the review shall be the same as was constituted earlier by the Chief Minister to review cases against youth for 2008-2014 period, a Government order issued in this regard today said.

The review of cases against these youths was a major demand from various sections of the society in the State who would be heaving a sigh of relief after this decision.

It may be recalled here that soon after assuming the office of Chief Minister in April, 2016, Mehbooba Mufti had set on a process of review of cases against youth from 2008 to 2014 which, unfortunately, got disrupted due to the continued violence and unrest for later part of the year.

The Chief Minister described today’s decision as a ray of hope for these young boys and their families terming it as an opportunity for them to rebuild their lives. She hoped the decision would help in creating a positive and conciliatory atmosphere in the State where the youth would be able to build their lives in a much more constructive and positive way.