J&K govt orders magisterial probe in Ramban firing incident

Share Share 0 Share 0

Banihal (Ramban): Jammu and Kashmir government today ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a suspected bovine smuggler in firing by security forces in Ramban district, a senior official said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat said the sub-divisional magistrate of Gool will conduct the probe and submit the report to his office soon.

Bhat said Rs 5 lakh has been announced as compensation to the family of the deceased, Mohmmad Rafiq Gujjar (28), killed in the firing by Army personnel early Sunday.

Another person injured in the incident, Shakeel Ahmed (30), is stable and recuperating at the Government Medical College hospital in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered against the Army personnel involved in the incident.

The Army, however, has said that the soldiers opened fire when they came under attack after challenging the two men moving suspiciously in the area. (PTI)