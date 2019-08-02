J&K Govt increases One Time tax to 9 pc

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday increased one time tax on Motor Vehicles. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject, the government hereby direct that the tax shall be levied on Motor Vehicles using any public road in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order issued by Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Transport Department.

According to notification, All Motor Vehicles shall have to pay One Time tax at the rate of 9 per cent of the cost of vehicle while motor cycles costing above Rs 1.5 lakh shall have to pay One Time tax at the rate of 10 per cent of the cost of vehicle.