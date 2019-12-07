J&K Govt extends LTC benefit to employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday approved Leave Travel Concession (LTC) in favour of its employees benefitting over 3.5 lakh regular government employees working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, a notification prescribing the mandatory rules has already been issued by the General Administrative Department in this regard.

The notification reads that as per the rules a government employee along with the family can travel to any place in India once in a block of four years and to his home town once in a block of two years. The rules, as per the notification, shall be deemed to have come into force from 31st October, 2019 and had been titled as Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 2019.

Under these rules, all employees have to submit their family details with their respective offices so that the benefit is provided to them as per these details. “The travel entitlement of government employees for this purpose shall be governed by Travelling Allowance Rules notified by government from time to time” the notification adds.

The concession to the employees will be provided during the period of leave including the casual leave availed by an employee after being sanctioned by the sanctioning authority. The claim of LTC has to be made within a period of three months from the completion of return journey, the notification reads further.