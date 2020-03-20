J&K Govt constitutes Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission

Justice G D Sharma is Chairman; Bharti, Munir Khan Members

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday constituted ‘Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission’ to look into the issues of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory of J&K.

As per a government order issued by J&K’s Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Justice (retried) G D Sharma has been appointed as the Chairperson and Rup Lal Bharti (retd IFS) and Munir Ahmed Khan, IPS as members of the Commission.

The terms of the reference of the Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes shall be; to determine the criteria to be adopted in considering any section of the people in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Socially and Educationally Backward Class.

Using the criteria to examine the current list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes notified by the government from time to time for inclusion and exclusion of such classes in the list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

Using the criteria to examine the inclusion of other Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in the list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

To categorize the socially and educationally backward classes and examine the safeguards that should be provided to ensure balance and orderly development of all sections and classes of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir;

To examine the overall question of providing reservation for recruitment to various posts under the Government and or selections to various posts consistent with the need of ensuring the efficiency in administration and minimum standards for job requirements.

To present to the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir a report(s) setting out the facts as found by the Commission and making such recommendations as it thinks proper for categorization of socially and educationally backward classes, as aforesaid and providing reservation for them and other communities,

Any other matter, which the Commission finds necessary to be considered and opine, arising out of the aforesaid Terms of Reference.

The Commission will also have Additional Terms of Reference for SCS/STS; To examine the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order, 1956 and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989;

To present a report to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir which would be examined and sent to the Government of India for suitable inclusion or exclusion or modification of the Castes and Tribes in the aforesaid orders for their application to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; Any other matter which the Commission finds necessary to be considered and opine arising out of the aforesaid Terms of Reference.

The Commission shall make its final recommendations within a period of two years. It shall, however, submit its first interim report (s) within a period of three months from the date of its constitution or by 30-06-2020, whichever is earlier.

Further the Commission shall be serviced by the Social Welfare Department.