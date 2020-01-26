J&K Govt Awards announced

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Saturday announced J&K Government Awards to various awardees in different categories on the Republic Day 2020.

Bravery award has been bestowed to Rinku Raja Pandita (Posthumously), which carries Rs. 1 lakh with a medal and a citation to be provided to next of kin.

The award for achievements in the field of literature has been given to Krishan Sharma and Gh Nabi Lone alias Naji Munawar, both writers. Each of the awardee will receive a cash Award of Rs 51,000, a Shawl worth Rs. 10,000 and a Citation.

The award for Performing Arts has been given to Anu Sufyan Malik (Rabab Player, who will get Rs. 51,000, a medal and a citation.

The award for Excellence in Arts & Crafts has been given to Fayaz Ahmad Mir (Kani Shawl Weaver). He will receive cash Award of Rs. 51,000, a medal and a citation.

The award for Social Reforms & Empowerment has been given to N.A Qureshi, Child Nurture and Relief (CHINAR) who will receive cash Award of Rs. 51,000, a Medal and a Citation. The award for Meritorious Public Service has been awarded to Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Ahmad Khan, Director General, CSS/BADP, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Khalid Majeed, KAS, Additional Secretary, Home Deportment. Each of them will receive a Cash Award of Rs 51,000, a Medal and a Citation.

The award for outstanding Sportsperson has gone to Shivani Charak (Sports Climbing), who will receive a Cash Award of Rs. 51,000, a Medal and a Citation.